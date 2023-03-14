CJ urges Judges to be fair and firm as he inaugurates Akyem Tafo District Court

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Chief Justice, His Lordship Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has inaugurated four newly built court buildings in Osino in Fanteakwa South District Akyem Tafo in Abuakwa North Municipality and Koforidua in New Juaben South in the Eastern region to enhance dispensing of justice



The projects are part of the 100 courthouses and accompanying residential facilities for Magistrates being built nationwide through the district assembly common fund.



In his address during the commissioning of Akyem New Tafo District Court complex, His Lordship Kwasi Anin-Yeboah said the judiciary is the backbone of rule of law and democracy and a strong judicial system is essential to democracy and good governance.



He stressed that the primary duty of the court is to administer justice without fear or favour, therefore, urged the judiciary to be fair and effective to reflect the needs and concerns of everyone including the poor and the rich.



Additionally, he advised the magistrate and the staff to eschew acts that are inimical to the promotion of justice.



He urged the public to use Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism to settle non-criminal cases.



The MCE for Abuakwa North Municipality, Alhaji Umar Bodinga said the District Court had operated in makeshift structures for years including an ICT center therefore the new court complex will provide permanent and convenient place for justice delivery.



He emphasized trite legal phrase that “justice delayed is justice denied” to remind the judiciary to expedite action on cases brought before the court to ensure effective justice delivery in discharge of the court duty.



Akyem Tafo District Commander Superintendent Isaac Ampofo told the media that court facility will give impetus to the fight against crime through accessibility to justice and for punishment regime to persons found culpable of crime.