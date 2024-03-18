CJ’s move to run court system 24-hours exemplifies JM’s policy - Fifi Kwetey

General News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, has stated that the Chief Justice’s move to run court services 24 hours is a practical example of John Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy.



The policy, according to the party, is a proposal that will ensure that businesses get to run 24 hours.



Even though some members of the opposition, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and some experts have spoken against the practicality of the policy, the NDC maintains that the policy is a game changer.



In a statement shared on Facebook, the NDC General Secretary noted that due to the economic crisis, the current government has plunged the country into, the 24-hour economy comes in as an alternative to get the economy back on track.



“The recent judicial announcement to adopt a 24-hour court shift system exemplifies the policy's potential impact and feasibility. This shift, driven by the need to alleviate case backlogs, embodies the kind of proactive leadership and management decision-making central to the 24-hour economy's ethos. Such decisions, far from being spontaneous, require meticulous planning and execution, including bolstered security, expanded infrastructure, and increased judicial personnel, underscoring a comprehensive response to supply-side constraints,” he stated.



Fifi Kwetey further drew comparisons to Keynesian economic principles, which advocate for active government interventions during periods of economic decline.



Similarly, Mahama's policy for a 24-hour economy, he added, is designed to encourage both the supply and demand sides of the market through deliberate state action.



“Drawing parallels with Keynesian economic theory, which advocates for proactive measures during economic downturns, John Mahama's 24-hour economy policy aims to stimulate both supply and demand through strategic government intervention.



“A specialised secretariat will ensure cross-sectoral policy implementation, promote legislative reforms, and provide a suite of incentives to drive participation. These incentives include tax exemptions, capital and financial support, specialized utility tariffs, enhanced security measures, and the creation of an enabling working environment, among others,” he added.



Fifi Kwetey continued that, “... Collectively, these measures are designed to integrate Ghana's economic activity with the global market's continuous rhythm, positioning the nation for dynamic growth and sustainable development."



Below is the full statement by the NDC General Secretary:



In the discourse of Ghana's economic management, it is imperative to recognise that the efficacy of our economic strategies is foundational to the nation's ambitions across various domains, including societal progress, ethical governance, communal health, educational advancement, and cultural enrichment. The robustness of our economy acts as the cornerstone for these multifaceted aspirations; any faltering in its management reverberates through all sectors of national life.



Regrettably, our adherence to traditional economic approaches has not borne the desired fruits, particularly under the current milieu marked by the NPP's economic stewardship, which has culminated in an exacerbation of our economic adversities. This era is characterised by ballooning national debt, escalating unemployment rates, depreciating currency value, and surging inflation. Such challenges are not merely cyclical anomalies but are symptomatic of deep-seated policy inadequacies and mismanagement, necessitating a profound and strategic economic realignment.



H.E. John Mahama's 24-hour economy policy isn't just an alternative policy idea; it's an assertive shift, a redesign of Ghana's economic framework meant to infuse our market with the energy and efficiency it desperately needs.



The recent judicial announcement to adopt a 24-hour court shift system exemplifies the policy's potential impact and feasibility. This shift, driven by the need to alleviate case backlogs, embodies the kind of proactive leadership and management decision-making central to the 24-hour economy's ethos. Such decisions, far from being spontaneous, require meticulous planning and execution, including bolstered security, expanded infrastructure, and increased judicial personnel, underscoring a comprehensive response to supply-side constraints.



Drawing parallels with Keynesian economic theory, which advocates for proactive measures during economic downturns, John Mahama's 24-hour economy policy aims to stimulate both supply and demand through strategic government intervention. A specialised secretariat will ensure cross-sectoral policy implementation, promote legislative reforms and providing a suite of incentives to drive participation. These incentives include tax exemptions, capital and financial support, specialized utility tariffs, enhanced security measures, and the creation of an enabling working environment among others. Collectively, these measures are designed to integrate Ghana's economic activity with the global market's continuous rhythm, positioning the nation for dynamic growth and sustainable development.



The voluntary nature of this policy, applicable across public and private sectors, aims to unleash Ghana's full productivity potential, fostering rapid industrialization, growth, export expansion, foreign exchange accumulation, and youth employment resolution.



The Chief Justice's initiative serves as a testament to the policy's viability, establishing a precedent for its broader application across key economic sectors. As Ghanaians, we find ourselves on the brink of a significant transformation, ready to transition from economic stagnation to dynamic growth. Given Ghana's current circumstances, the visionary 24-hour economy policy proposed by H.E President John Mahama is undoubtedly the path forward.



