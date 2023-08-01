CJ designates 12 High Courts to sit as Judiciary begins legal vacation today, August 1

General News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

The Chief Justice (CJ), Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, has designated 12 out of the 42 High Courts within the Law Court Complex in Accra to operate during the legal vacation.



The Judiciary officially begins a two-month legal vacation today, August 1, 2023, up until the last day of September 30, 2023.



This means that the superior courts, namely the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal, and the High Courts, would be on recess.



However, in order not to create a vacuum, the Chief Justice has designated 12 of the High Courts to sit in the court of the vacation, in addition to some of the lower courts.



The 12 High Courts sitting over the course of the legal vacation are Commercial Court 2, Commercial Court 10, Criminal Court 1, Criminal Court 3, General Jurisdiction Court 12, General Jurisdiction Court 9, General Jurisdiction Court 6, General Jurisdiction Court 3, Financial Court 2, Land Court 10, Land Court 3, and Probate Court 3.



Below are the presiding judges of those courts sitting during the vacation



1. His Lordship Justice Francis Obiri (Commercial Court)



2. Her Ladyship Justice Adelaide Abui Keddey (Commercial Court 10),



3. Her Ladyship Justice Ruby Aryeetey (Criminal Court 1),



4. Her Ladyship Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh (Criminal Court)



5. His Lordship Justice Charles Gyamfi Danquah (General Jurisdiction 12)



6. Her Ladyship Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay (General Jurisdiction 9)



7. Her Ladyship Justice Abena Amponsah Buansi (General Jurisdiction 6)



8. Her Ladyship Justice Marian Affoh (General Jurisdiction 3)



9. His Lordship Justice Edward Twum (Financial Court 2)



10. His Lordship Justice Kwame Gyamfi Osei (Land Court 10)



11. Her Ladyship Justice Jennifer Anne Myers Ahmed, (Land Court 3)



12. Her Ladyship Justice Sarah Aryee (Probate Court 3)



