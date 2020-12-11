Regional News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: Nana Yaa Konadu, Contributor

CIMAF Ghana donates to five institutions

The company presenting bags of cement to the Airforce Base in Takoradi

CIMAF Cement Ghana, one of the leading cement manufacturers in Ghana has donated bags of cement to 5 institutions across the country as part of their corporate social responsibly towards the state.



The company which has a high sense of responsibility to preserve the environment and enhancing the standard of living of Ghanaians presented Bags of Cement to Ghana Police Service, Legon Branch, Atebubu Senior High School in the Bono East Region, Apam Senior High School in the Central Region, Holy Child Basic School in Fijai in the Western Region as well as the Airforce Base in Takoradi.



When the team reached Apam senior High School The Assistant Headmaster, Academic, Mr. James Frimpong - Manso was very grateful for the gesture since the donation will help in the building/completion of the ICT center.







At Atebubu Senior High School, the board chairman Dr. Camara Kwasi Obeng expressed appreciation to Cimaf for what he termed the gargantuan response.



He was particularly grateful because this is the biggest ever response the school has received from any cooperate entity.



Headmistress of Holy Child Practice Basic School at Fijai in the Sekondi Takoradi metropolis Gifty Eshun Sankah has expressed worry about infrastructure challenges facing the school, especially after a storm ripped off their roofing. She has therefore grateful to CIMAF.



While in the western region, Squadron leader Nsiah Boakye officer-in-charge of Takoradi Airforce base receiving the donation said improving development in all sectors in the country must not solely depend on the efforts of government but rather a shared responsibility.



Director of Sales and Marketing, Mr. Joseph Kobina Aboo added that the company will continue to support various institutions.



He urged all to help protect the environment since destroying it will make human existence unhealthy.

