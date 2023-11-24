CIHRM-Ghana confers honorary fellowship on Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Regional News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: Kofi Abrefa Busia, Contributor

The Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management (CIHRM), Ghana on Friday, 24th November, 2023 conferred an honorary fellowship on Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.



At a brief ceremony at the GNAT Hall, the conferment according to President of the institute, Dr. Edward Kwapong was in recognition of the sterling leadership of the Minister, during his time as Minister for Education, helping the institute attain its charter status in 2020, through the passage of the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Ghana Bill.



The bill was assented to, by the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on August 13, 2020 leading to the coming into force of the CIHRM Act, Act 1020.



“Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh was a phenomenal leader who showed a sense of responsibility at all times. He was articulate, firm and showed leadership when it mattered most. The CIHRM is so proud of the accomplishments of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and is proud to confer this fellowship on him” Dr. Kwapong remarked.



He continued “I wouldn’t do justice to the organizers of this event, if I fail to say a few words about the Honourable Minister in whose honour this event has been organized, having worked to him through the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations for a period and having observed his achievements and exploits in the two ministries over the past few years.



If I was asked to describe him in one sentence, I would say that he is a man with a colossus of a brain. A true Matthew with a good memory and who pays attention to detail. A gift of God or a gift of Yaweh, according to Hebrew mythology”



On his part, Dr. Matthew Opoku expressed appreciation to the almighty God who according to him has been his source of strength as a public official. He said he was humbled by the conferment as it encourages him to do more as a public official. He also recounted his experiences as Minister for Energy.



“I am really honoured to be here today and appreciate this conferment. I am really grateful” he said.



Dr. Prempeh has been touted as the most decorated Minister of the Akufo-Addo Administration having been honoured by the University of Education, UPSA and the University of Cape Coast all in recognition of his outstanding leadership as Minister for Education. He was recently named by the EDMAT Foundation as the most dynamic Minister of the Nana Addo government.