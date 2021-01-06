General News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

CID writes to Pan African TV to demand footage of ‘parallel govt’ comment

Tamale Central MP Inusah Fuseini

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has requested management of Accra-based Pan African TV to provide video recordings about comments made by outgoing Tamale Central MP Inusah Fuseini.



In a letter signed by its Director of Operations, DCOP Joseph Gyamera Oklu, the CID asked the General Manager of the TV station to provide the recordings to aid in an ongoing investigation.



Alhaji Inusah Fuseini is being investigated after he made comments on ‘Alhaji and Alhaji’ a political and current affairs programme on the named TV station.



“I have said and I have advocated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama and former President of the Republic of Ghana declare himself president and form a parallel government”, the CID quoted the lawmaker in the letter sighted by dailymailgh.com, as saying.



“It would be highly appreciated if you could release the video recording of the programme aired on your network to assist in our investigation”, the letter widely circulated online, added.



It is not immediately clear whether the lawmaker had honoured the CID’s invitation.



On Thursday, December 24, 2020, Head of Public Affairs at the CID, ASP Juliana Obeng had said the Department is exploring other options to summon the lawmaker to assist in their investigations.

