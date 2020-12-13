General News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

CID invites Power FM host for allegedly threatening Akufo-Addo

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has Invited Power FM’s co-host of the Inside Politics show, Oheneba Boamah Banie for questioning for allegedly threatening President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The invitation which was addressed to the management of the station said Oheneba Banie during a Facebook live video issued threats to the President following the declaration of the results of the 2020 elections.



He accused the president of inviting some Supreme Court justices to the Jubilee House over a possible petition in the disputed presidential election.



The invitation wants the journalist to honour the invitation on Monday, December 14, 2020.



