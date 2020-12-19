Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: GNA

CID investigates killing of cabby

COP Isaac Ken Yeboah, Director-General of the CID

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Ghana Police Service on Friday said it has initiated an investigations into the death of a taxi driver, who was robbed and killed by four assailants.



Kwadwo Hakim, 49 was allegedly murdered by a four-member-gang including a 17-year-old girl, Chelsea Boateng; at Kojo Ashong, a suburb of Accra.



Commissioner of Police (COP) Isaac Ken Yeboah, Director-General of the CID, who told the media during a briefing in Accra.



He gave the names of her accomplices as Yakubu Muftaw, 24, alias “24/7,” boyfriend of Chelsea; Famous Kulakan, 27 alias Rashid; and Mohammed Adlu, 22, alias Aminu.



COP Yeboah said Chelsea, alias “She 24/7,” hired the cab with the registration number GE 9997-20 on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, whilst the three awaited her on the route.



Muftaw, Kulakan, and Adlu later joined the cab and then tied and dumped Hakim into the River Densu, where he died.



The Director-General said the suspects were all arrested when they offered the Daewoo Matiz taxi cab for sale at a suspicious price of GH¢8,000.00.



He said upon arrest they admitted conspiring to kill the deceased in their cautioned statements, thus, have been charged with murder.



Mr Yeboah called on the public, especially, taxi drivers to be careful when travelling at odd hours and to secluded areas.



He urged Ghanaians to remain calm and assist Police with accurate and timely information to facilitate the fight against crime.





