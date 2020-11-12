General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

CID begins investigation into death threats on NPP PC

NPP Palriamentary Candidate for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service in the Eastern Region has commenced investigations into alleged death threats made on the life of the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi.



The investigation, according to Daily Guide, was triggered following the testimony of a level 100 student of the Koforidau Technical University who was assaulted and robbed by some hoodlums when he chanced on them hatching their plot to harm the NPP Candidate.



According to the student whose name has been withheld, he overheard the thugs numbering about 10 in a bush discussing their plan to attack Michael Okyere Baafi within the week and upon seeing him accosted him and inquired if he had heard their discussion.



The men who were said to be wielding weapons beat up the student with the butt of their guns and robbed him of his mobile phone and money.



“The armed men in masks, while on my way going home, approached me and without any provocation assaulted me and asked if I overheard them or knows Baafi, and I said I don’t know him. They hit my back and told me to tell him that they will come after him very soon,” the victim who is currently receiving treatment at a certain hospital confirmed via telephone call.



The victim after being assaulted by the thugs is said to have confided in a church member who led him to the office of Michael Baafi to tell off the plot after which the matter was reported to the police.



The victim who was issued a medical form by the police to seek medical attention is said to have revealed that the hoodlums told him to inform the CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Board, that they will come after his life before the December election.



According to Daily Guide Mr Okyere Baafi when contacted for his reaction about the threat on his life said he is not afraid for his life even though he has reported the matter to the police.



This is said to be the second time the parliamentary candidate has received death threats.



Before winning his party primary this year, the wife of Mr Baafi is said to have received an anonymous call in which the caller warned her to convince her husband to step down from the race.



The caller is said to have warned her of a media campaign that will be launched to disgrace her husband if she failed in warning her husband.



An official report is said to have been made to the police with evidence of the phone call submitted to the CID.

