CIA documents value Ghana’s unmined minerals at US$10 trillion – Dr Kwakye

Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr John Kwakye has emphasised the need for Ghana to take direct control of the nation’s mineral resources.



According to him, research by America’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) puts the worth of Ghana’s unmined mineral resources above US$10 trillion.



“We believe that Ghana is not poor, we are rich. CIA has a database on some of minerals, the tonnage of our natural resources underground and if you take them, you add them and multiply by the world prices, we came up with a figure that is more than $10 trillion,” he stated during an appearance on Citi TV’s Point of View programme.



The statement by Dr Kwakye comes on the back of public discussions on the agreement signed between the government of Ghana and Barari DV Limited for the mining of Ghana’s lithium.



According to critics, including the IEA, the agreement which gives Ghana a 10% royalty is a shortchange against the development of the country.



