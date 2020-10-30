General News of Friday, 30 October 2020

CHRAJ urges dismissal of PPA boss following Manasseh’s Contract for Sale' documentary

Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has recommended the dismissal of the CEO of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei, following revelations contained in an investigative documentary.



The documentary, produced by Manasseh Azure Awuni, titled "Contracts for Sale" made allegations of conflict of interest, abuse of office and corruption by Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei



Following the broadcast, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo suspended the PPA boss and subsequently referred the allegations contained in the documentary to CHRAJ and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for investigation and appropriate action.



In a detailed statement on the matter, the Commission said it restricted its investigation to the allegations of conflict of interest since the President had referred the allegations of corruption emanating from the same documentary to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



According to CHRAJ, Mr Adjei put himself in several positions where his personal, relational and pecuniary interest in Talent Discovery Limited (TDL) and other companies conflicted with the performance of the functions of his office.



Mr Adjei is both a director and shareholder of TDL and Francis Arhin, his brother-in-law, is a director, shareholder and CEO of the same company.



In the document sighted by GhanaWeb, CHRAJ also stated that Mr Adjei abused his high office of trust.



CHRAJ has put forth the following as appropriate punishments – with explanations – for Mr Adjei’s breaches:



“1. The Commission has determined that the Respondent is unfit to hold public office and is therefore disqualified from holding any public office for a period of five years. Accordingly, it is hereby directed that no appointing authority of the State should engage or appoint the Respondent (Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei) into any public office howsoever described for the said five (5) year period beginning from the date of this Decision.



"2. Consequent upon the above determination His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, as the appointing authority of Respondent, should terminate the appointment of the Respondent as CEO of the PPA."

