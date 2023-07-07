CHRAJ unveils logo and theme for 30th anniversary

General News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has officially revealed the logo and theme for its upcoming 30th anniversary celebrations.



At the unveiling ceremony, the Commissioner of CHRAJ, Joseph Whittal, addressed stakeholders and highlighted the significance of the chosen theme.



The 30th Anniversary Celebration is under the theme ‘CHRAJ at 30: Promoting and Protecting Human Rights and Ensuring Transparency and Accountability in Public Service Delivery.’



Commissioner Whittal explained that this theme aptly captures the three core mandates of the commission and provides stakeholders with a clear understanding of CHRAJ all these years.



"This theme appropriately captures the triple mandates of the commission and gives stakeholder the opportunity at a glance to know what the commission has been able to do with its core functions of promoting and protecting the human rights as the national human rights institution.



“As the ombudsman of Ghana, with the function of offering administrative oversight over actions and decision of the public sector institutions and officials in the delivery of public service,” Commissioner Whittal stated.



He further emphasized CHRAJ's role as the constitutional agency responsible for investigating allegations of corruption and ensuring ethical standards in public service delivery, in accordance to the constitutional codes of conduct.



“And as the constitutional agency for investigating allegations of corruption and ensuring ethical standards in the delivery of public services in accordance with the constitutional codes of conduct in these 30 years,” he added.



The unveiling of the 30th anniversary logo marked another milestone in CHRAJ's commemoration of three decades of dedicated service.











NW/DA







