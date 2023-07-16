CHRAJ to appeal High Court ruling quashing directives against former PPA CEO

General News of Sunday, 16 July 2023

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has announced its intention to appeal the recent ruling by the High Court in Accra that quashed several directives issued by the commission.



The ruling, delivered by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, invalidated various directives against Adjenim Boateng Adjei, the former CEO of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA),graphic.gh.com reports.



Among the directives overturned by the court were an order for Adjenim Boateng Adjei to refund GH¢5.7 million to the state, a disqualification from holding public office for 10 years, a requirement to declare assets and liabilities, and the report containing findings of alleged unexplained wealth in various bank accounts.



Justice Kocuvie-Tay ruled that CHRAJ had violated the principles of natural justice by failing to provide Adjenim Boateng Adjei a fair hearing before issuing the report.



The court found that CHRAJ had substituted parts of the original complaint and denied the former PPA boss the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses, which constituted violations of natural justice, CHRAJ regulations, and the 1992 Constitution.



Consequently, the court ordered the decision by CHRAJ to be quashed.



In response to the ruling, CHRAJ has stated its intention to appeal the decision to the Court of Appeal. The commission argues that a previous ruling in a similar case supports the validity of its findings and directives, which are still in effect.



