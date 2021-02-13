Regional News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: GNA

CHRAJ opens new office in Kpone-Katamanso

Commission for Human Right and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ)

The Commission for Human Right and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) on Friday opened a new office for the Kpone Katamanso Municipality.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, at Kpone, Mr. Sylvanus Bansah, CHRAJ Municipal Officer, stated that, the new office would help accelerate the handling of human right abuses cases, administrative infractions issues, and corrupt practices of public office holders within the Municipality.



He noted that Kpone Katamanso had the development to a stage, where it had become paramount for CHRAJ to establish its physical presence and operate actively within the municipality.



He added that, human right issues such as child abuse, defilement, and other corruption-related issues would be dealt with ruthlessly with the Municipality He emphasised that CHRAJ had the constitutional mandate to fight corruption most especially within the public sector and therefore called on all well-meaning citizens to report any form of corrupt acts for the appropriate actions to be taken.



Mr. Bansah said CHRAJ would work with other agencies within the Municipality to ensure people who were put at public offices discharged their duties in accordance to their constitutional mandate.



“We will also deal with parents who do not take the responsibility of their children,” he said.



The Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region was curved from the Tema Metropolitan Assembly in June 2012.



