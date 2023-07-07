CHRAJ commissioner highlights achievements of the institution

General News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) in Ghana, Joseph Whittal, has highlighted some notable achievements of the institution for its 30 years of existence.



The commissioner disclosed at the launch of the 30th Anniversary Celebration of the institution held on July 6, 2023



According to him, CHRAJ has contributed immensely to ensuring transparency, accountability, and combating corruption in public service.



“So, in the area of ensuring transparency and accountability in the delivery of public services for the past 30 years, some highlights achievement of the commission will include the commission developed and issued guidelines on conflict of interest for public officials on how to identify and manage conflict of interest in the course of performing their official duties."



Additionally, the commissioner indicated that CHRAJ has played a leading role in crafting the National Anti-corruption Action Plan (NACAP) 2015-2025, which is Ghana's first anti-corruption strategy.



“The commission also developed along with other stakeholders such as the public services commission, the generic code of conduct for public services. The commission led in the development of the National Anti-corruption Action Plan (NACAP) 2015- 2025. The first anti-corruption strategy of Ghana. We are presently coordinating and monitoring the implementation of NACAP,” the commissioner added.



Furthermore, the commissioner of CHRAJ, Joseph Whittal indicated that the institution also played a pivotal role in reviewing Ghana's compliance with the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).



“The commission acts as the focal point for the review of Ghana under the United Nations Convention against corruption (UNCAC) and we investigated several high-level corruption cases against all governments under the fourth republic.



“We also began the process which has now been taken over by the Public Services Commission and the Head of Civil Service of having a template for a crime service charter which is more attuned to ensuring transparency and accountability. We started it and handed it over to the Public Services Commission,” he continued.



The commissioner added that as part of efforts by the commission to extend its services throughout the country.



“Now in the area of bringing the services of the commission closer to the ordinary person, the commission has been able to expand its geographical reach by opening offices in all the 16 regions and 175 districts offices across the country. These offices are manned by a staff of over 1000 officers,” he added.



NW/OGB





Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



