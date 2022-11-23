CHRAJ begins processing Anas' petition against Ofori-Atta

General News of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has started investigating Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister, over a conflict of interest petition which was filed by undercover investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



Anas in his petition urged the Commission to look into allegations that the private companies of both Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, benefitted from loans and bonds entered into by Ghana.



Joseph Whittal, CHRAJ Commissioner confirmed in a radio interview that the Commission received an official complaint from the undercover journalist and is assessing the materials presented to it.



“The allegations are that there is a conflict of interest in terms of their official duties as public officers and the companies in which they have interest in terms of government bonds and so the case is going through the standard process of assessment in order to make sure that it meets procedural requirement under the Commission’s regulation as well as whether it is really within the mandate of the Commission. Based on that, we will then decide what next steps to take,” Whittal told Accra-based Joy News.



Meanwhile, The Office of the Special Prosecutor has also commenced investigations into the same corruption allegations levelled against Charles Adu Boahen in the exposé after President Akufo-Addo’s referral of the matter to the Office.



Charles Adu Boahen was dismissed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after allegations that he demanded some monies to facilitate a meeting between undercover investigators disguised as investors and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Per Tiger Eye PI documentary dubbed 'Galamsey Economy', Adu Boahen said Bawumia could be paid $200,000 as an appearance fee for investors. This is in addition to positions offered to the Vice President’s siblings – a claim the dismissed Minister of State has denied.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta when he appeared before the ad-hoc committee hearing a vote of censure against him denied being embroiled in a conflict of interest given the allegations by the Minority that his company, Databank Limited have been benefitting from transactions on government bond issuance.



Ofori-Atta said the proponents’ allegations do not have “weight for censure”.



Black Star Brokerage, owned by Charles Adu Boahen, has also been named as one of the firms playing the role of financial advisors to government transactions on the international market.







