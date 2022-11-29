CHASS meets with Parliament Select Committee on Education, appeals to have challenges resolved

General News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has met with Parliament’s Education Committee.



CHASS and its leadership met with the Committee on some challenges confronting the education sector.



The meeting was held on November 25, 2022.



CHASS asked the Committee to help get their challenges addressed.



A Deputy Ranking Member on the Committee who is also the MP for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, tweeted about the meeting.



According to him, CHASS raised several concerns that they want the government to address for them.



”CHASS met the Parl Select Committee on Education on Nov 25th, 2022 to discuss issues affecting Sec Education. CHASS asked the committee to help get the challenges addressed. The committee agreed to arrange a meeting with the Ministry of Education/GES and CHASS to that effect.”



One major issue that CHASS has recently raised is food shortages in our secondary schools.



The regional chairmen of CHASS stated that they had relied on support from parent associations to feed students, in violation of the Free SHS policy, which prohibits parents from contributing to the operation of the schools.



They had also requested that extracurricular activities such as sports and cultural events be halted due to a lack of funding.