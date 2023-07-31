CETAG to withdraw services from August 1

General News of Monday, 31 July 2023

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has announced its decision to withdraw teaching and related services beginning Tuesday, August 1, 2023.



According to a statement by CETAG, the move comes as a result of unresolved grievances among CETAG members.



Following the National Delegates Conference, CETAG issued a press release stating that all tutors from the 46 public colleges of education will refrain from their duties until the employer, in this case, the government, fully complies with all orders issued by the National Labour Commission (NLC).



Specifically, CETAG is seeking the implementation of an Arbitrary Award Order issued by the NLC on May 2, 2023.



Despite multiple efforts by CETAG's leadership to engage the government and ensure compliance with the NLC order, no resolution has been reached, leading to the decision to withdraw services.



The demands put forth by CETAG include the full payment of members' seven-month arrears in allowances as per the approved conditions of service.



Also, CETAG is demanding the payment of a one-month salary to each member as “compensation for additional duty performed in the year 2022”.



Furthermore, CETAG is calling for the publication of the Staff Audit report and the extension of public universities' allowance rates to deserving members.



The immediate release of a leave roster to enable tutors to take 15 working days of leave for the year 2022 is also among the demands.



The final demand is the “unconditional cancellation of the ‘killer’ all-year-round academic calendar effective 2023/2024 academic year.



CETAG's press release, dated Monday, July 31, instructs all Branch Associations to promptly act on this resolution and comply accordingly.



“It is expected that every Branch Association shall act on this resolution with dispatch and comply accordingly,” the release stated.

