CETAG to embark on nationwide strike August 1

General News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The leadership of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association (CETAG) has served notice to withdraw their services across the 46 public colleges of education effective Tuesday 1st August, 2023.



According to the Association, the government has up till 31st July 2023 to implement their negotiated allowances.



“Together with the one-off payment of one month’s basic salary based on CETAG’s salary grade as compensation for additional duty performed in 2022 payable to tutors per the NLC’s Arbitral Award ORDER given on 2nd May 2023,” the National President of CETAG, Mr. Prince Obeng-Himan stated in a press release dated July 10, 2023.



He further explained that their decision was necessitated by what he described as “deliberately prolonged” negotiation by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) on their condition of service.



Attached is the full press release:



