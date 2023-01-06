CETAG resumes suspended strike today

General News of Friday, 6 January 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The College of Education Teachers’ Association of Ghana is expected to resume its suspended strike today Friday, January 6, 2023.



CETAG suspended its five-week industrial action on December 17, 2021, following a majority vote by the local branches under the association to call off their strike premised on an assurance by the Education Minister to resolve their concerns within two weeks after suspension.



But the Association contends the two days grace period given to the Minister expires today without a resolution of the outstanding issues, hence the directive to members by the Council.



“All the outstanding issues contained in the communique signed on 16th December, 2022 which the Hon. Minister promised to resolve within two weeks after the suspension of the strike by CETAG remains unresolved to date,” CETAG said among other concerns indicated in a statement on Thursday.



To this end, CETAG informed members across the 46 public colleges of education that the resumption of the suspended strike action is imminent as the stakeholders have not attached the needed seriousness to the Condition of Service concerns for over two years now.



