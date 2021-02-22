Regional News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Ibrahim Nurudeen, Contributor

CEO of Northern Dev't Authority exonerated on contract breaches

Dr. Sulemana Alhassan Anamzoya, Acting CEO of Northern Development Authority

The Northern Development Authority (NDA) has refuted claims suggesting it's Acting Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sulemana Alhassan Anamzoya instructed some Contractor's to pay an amount towards the campaign activities of NPP in the December elections.



"The Northern Development Authority's (NDA) attention has been drawn to a letter cited in parliaments appointment Committee setting of 19th February 2020. The said letter, dated 12th may 2020 is purported to emanate from the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority instructing Contractor's and Suppliers of the infrastructure for poverty eradication program (IPEP) to pay a certain 5% from their contracts towards the campaign activities of the New Patriotic Party. A second letter dated 14th May 2020 is also making the rounds on social media in relation to the supposed contracts".



Responding to the claims in a statement copied to NothernWebGh.com by the Director In-Charge of Corporate Affairs and International Relations of NDA, Mr. Samson Salifu Danase said, the letters did not emanate from the authority, and that the letters are fake and should be treated as such.



"The authority wishes to state unequivocally clear, that the said letters are fake and were authored with the malicious intention of tarnishing the image of the authority and the Ag. CEO and should therefore be treated with disdain. The authoring of these fake letters and forgery of letterhead and stamp of NDA as well as the ill-conceived content suggesting fraud and unprofessional are strictly criminal and should be treated as such".



According to him NDA is a statutory agency of the state, hence it is aware of it's mandatory and professional functionality.



He stated that the authority does not engage in any form of solicitation or fundraising for any political party.



"The plethora of typographical, grammatical errors and plain logical inaccuracies also calls into doubt the authenticity of the letters, for instance, the Ag. CEO supposedly wrote a letter addressed to himself (recipient address- 14th May 2020 letter) and then the said consultant by name Akamara received the same letter on 17th April, 2020: one month before it was supposedly written".



The Minority in parliament at a press briefing relied on the circular to hang the Chief Executive of the Northern Development Authority of procurement breaches, and sharing contracts without recourse.



The statement said, the Member of Parliament for the Tamale North constituency, Hon Alhassan Suhuyini who produce the fake letters before parliament failed to do due diligence on the authenticity of documents before making it public.



"NDA by this release is therefore distancing ourselves from the content of the supposed letters and have taken appropriate steps to ensure that the matter is thoroughly investigated and perpetrators of the crime prosecuted.



The statement therefore urged the Public and Parliament to treat the attempt of tarnishing the image of the Authority and it's CEO with contempt, as the Ghana police investigate the where of those who invented



