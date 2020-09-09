General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

CEO of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital tests positive for coronavirus

CEO of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Oheneba Owusu-Danso

The CEO of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Oheneba Owusu-Danso, has reportedly contracted the novel Coronavirus.



According to a report by Citinewsroom, he is currently on admission at a special ward of the health facility.



The Hospital is yet to officially confirm, but a source at the facility is said to have confirmed that he’s responding to treatment.



Mr. Owusu-Danso has been widely praised for his commitment to fighting COVID-19 in the Ashanti region.



He led the setting up of a COVID-19 testing laboratory in a bid to aid in the operations of existing ones.



Meanwhile, more than 200 health workers at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital who tested positive for COVID-19 have all recovered.



Majority of the health workers have also returned to work after successfully recovering from respiratory disease.



Ghana’s confirmed COVID-19 case currently count stands at 45,012, but the number of active cases is 831.



Recoveries and discharged persons are 43,898 while 283 have died, the Ghana Health Service said.









