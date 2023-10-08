CEO of Kikibees restaurant and bar killed by unknown assailants

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ben is reported to have been attacked by unknown assailants on his way from Kikibees

The owner of a popular East Legon bar and restaurant has reportedly been killed by unknown assailants.



Mr. Ben, the Chief Executive Officer of Noire Shisha Lounge, also known as Kikibees, was reportedly killed in the early hours of Sunday, September 8, 2023, shortly after leaving his restaurant.



According to reports, he had recently arrived in the country from Amsterdam and had spent time with his friends at his lounge before the tragic incident occurred.



Some witnesses reported that he was stabbed, while other accounts suggest that he was shot dead.





????ICYMI????????????️: Ghanaian businessman and owner of East Legon-based @KikiBeesGh(Noire Shisha Lounge), affectionately known as ‘Ben’ has reportedly passed away.



Sources say & confirm that he had arrived from Amsterdam last night & was attacked on his way home after spending some time… pic.twitter.com/gB9DjNd0y6 — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce????????‍???????????? (@OleleSalvador) October 8, 2023

GA/SARA