General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: attractivemustapha.com

CEO of Imajin Advertising Arnold Kojo shares his coronavirus experience

CEO of Imajin Advertising, Arnold Kojo

Chief Executive Officer of Imajin Advertising, Arnold Kojo who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Welltech fluids Africa, a company that specializes in the manufacturing of biodegradable lubricants recounts his dreadful experience with Covid-19 in the last few weeks and cautions Ghanaians to respect the safety protocols for prevention.



He indicated that it was a near-death experience. Even Though he cannot recollect exactly where he may have contracted the virus from, he likened the feeling as “Malaria multiplied in ten folds which sapped all his energy away”



“For 2 weeks I couldn’t go down the staircase to my living area, unfortunately, I infected my caretaker and my sister In-law who live with me, I had diarrhoea and vomited simultaneously, I lost 9 kilos in 2 weeks”, he added in a chat with Attractivemustapha.com.



“I had very painful dry coughs that felt like my ribs were coming out. The severe restlessness and weakness were unbearable and the hallucinations when I try to sleep.



I have suffered, Several days I struggled to breath. It took the intervention of some school mate Doctors who came to set up in my house otherwise I am sure there would have been casualties in my home” he recounted.



He then used the opportunity to thank God for giving him another chance to live and correct his errors of the past.



He concluded by saying that Covid-19 kills, even as he and his family have all tested negative afterwards, the post-conditions still linger on as he still experiences serious body pains, dizziness and pain in his calves.