CEO of Ghana Digital Centre adjudged Best Performing CEO

General News of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, the Managing Director of Ghana Digital Centres Limited has been adjudged the Best performing CEO of the Year by Asempa FM's Ekosiiisen Awards 2022



The award scheme recognizes standard makers, excellence achievers and responsible organizations and individuals who adhere to the local business requirements while consistently improving their organizations’ performance.



Kwadwo Baah Agyemang is an experienced corporate leader, entrepreneur, and public servant with over 10 years of proven success in various industries.



He possesses deep knowledge in sales & marketing, brand management, sports administration and entrepreneurship.



Upon assuming office, he led the Management of the Ghana Digital Centres Limited to establish a commercial unit which is anchored around changing the culture of the organization to become commercially focused and customer driven.



With the endorsement of the Honourable Minister for Communications and Digitalisation and the support of the Board of Directors, Honourable Kwadwo Baah Agyemang is currently leading the operationalization of Regional Innovation Centres (RICs) across the country to promote digital innovation and entrepreneurship in line with the mandate of GDCL.



Additionally, Hon Kwadwo Baah Agyemang is leading the implementation of the Tertiary Digital Innovation Program in partnership with GIZ, NSS and four(4) participating universities.



As a result of his leadership, Ghana Digital Centres has increased its portfolio of international partners through collaborations with the Telecel Group, Mudunuru Group, India, Saudi Digital Academy and Terra AI, Singapore.



Honourable Kwadwo Baah Agyemang is a strategic leader who aims to position the Ghana Digital Centres Limited as a key enabler in Ghana’s digital innovation ecosystem to provide relevant support and value to all stakeholders.