CEO of GIADEC launches parliamentary campaign, graduates 120 forklift operators

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The aspiring parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Michael Ansah has underscored the need for a strong and united NPP in the Asuogyaman Constituency as a key prerequisite to his party winning the parliamentary seat.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development

Corporation (GIADEC) speaking in an interview during his campaign launch at Atimpoku explained that his motivation to lead the party arises from his desire to build a strong party.



'The motivation really is to make sure that we can build a strong united party in Asuogyaman", he said.



According to him, what the party needs is the right leadership that can steer the party's affairs in the right direction.



Underscoring his vision for the people of Asuogyaman, the aspiring PC said, "My whole campaign is anchored on what we can do to actually help our people, what we can do to impact the lives of our people, what we can do to transform the communities that we have here.”



On how the party can overturn the 1200 votes deficit to win the 2024 polls, Mr. Ansah said prioritizing polling station executives, respecting and allowing them to work to do their best for the party, and bringing out the votes of the party are some of the proactive steps the party must take to ensure victory.



According to the one-time chairman of the NPP-UK and a first-time contender, what the party needs to ensure victory in 2024 is a strong unifier who can unite the party, noting that his message of unity, renewed hope, and transformation are what the party needs.



Describing Asuogyaman as having a real industrial capacity, the aspiring parliamentary candidate emphasized that there's a real opportunity to establish industries, create jobs, and turn the place into a viable economic area.



Graduation of forklift operators:



Mr. Ansah under his Forklift Training Programme graduated some 120 beneficiaries. The program is aimed at impacting lives, investing in the people of Asuogyaman, equipping people with skills for employment, and improving livelihoods.



Since its launch in October 2022, the Forklift Training Programme has trained over 117 men and 3 women, with the latter as forklift operators with the Women in Entrepreneurship Support Scheme (WESS) also offering financial support to over 200 women since it was launched in May 2023.