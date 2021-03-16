General News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: GNA

CEO of Asta Printing Hub wins Business Executive Excellence Award

Kobby Ashong Mawufemor, Chief Executive Officer of Asta Printing, receiving the award

Kobby Mawufemor Ashong, the Chief Executive Officer, Asta Printing Hub, has won the “Baron of the Print and Advertising” category of the Business Executive Excellence Awards.



The awards, organised by the Business Executive, a Pan West African media, communications and events management company, was to recognise businesses and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) who have excelled in their business fields.



Mr Ashong, with over 14 years’ experience in the printing and advertising industry, won the “Most Respected CEO 2019” - Printing Category, at the Ghana Industry CEO Awards.



His Company, Asta Print Hub, also won the Best Company in the Printing Sector in 2019.



Mr Ashong is a digital production artist and a brand consultant whose company's huge competitive advantage remains the only one stop shop for corporate advertising and branding in Ghana.



Asta Printing Hub was established in 2007 and serves clients in and outside Ghana.