CEO in court over fraud charge

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: GNA

Prince Hardi Adams, the Chief Executive Officer of Northern Youth for Peace and Development, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding a woman of GH¢225,999.94 and $1,800.



Adam, also a businessman, is said to have collected the money from Charity Atiim under the pretext of supplying her with 1,000 bags of 50 kg rice, 50 gallons of edible oil and 30 bags of sugar to be given to schools in the Northern Region.



Charged with defrauding by false pretence, Adam has pleaded not guilty.



Counsel for the accused person prayed for bail.



The court, presided over by Isaac Addo admitted Adams to bail in the sum of GH¢300,000 with two sureties.



The court ordered the prosecution to comply with the rules of disclosure.



The matter has been adjourned to April 16, 2024.



The prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong said the complainant Charity Atiim, was the founder of a non-governmental organization (name withheld).



ASP Frimpong said the accused person resided at Tabora, Alhaji in Accra.



The prosecution said somewhere in the month of June 23, 2023, the complainant met the accused person at his hotel at Wetlands where he introduced himself to her as the CEO of Northern Youth for Peace and Development, an NGO based in Tamale.



The prosecution said the accused person mentioned that his NGO supplied foodstuff to schools in the Northen Region and later asked the complainant to also apply for the contract to supply rice, edible oil, and sugar.



According to the prosecutor, the complainant obliged and applied.



The court heard that later the complainant’s company was awarded a contract to supply 1,000 bags of 50 kg perfumed rice, 50 units of 50 kg edible oil, and 30 bags of 50 kg sugar, all valued at GH¢700,000.



The prosecution said the complainant who could not raise the whole amount at the time, informed the accused person of her inability to supply the items.



The prosecution said the accused person therefore decided to partner with the complainant to do the supply together and share the profit once payment was made within three months.



The court was told that the accused person demanded and collected GH¢225, 999.94, and $1,800 from the complainant to enable him to add his part of the payment, GH¢1.5 million for the purchase of the items for supply.



The prosecution said Adams, after collecting the money from the complainant, he went into hiding.



Three months after the agreed period had elapsed and “no sign of the accused bringing the money." The prosecution said the complainant petitioned the Director General of CID for investigations and Adams was subsequently arrested from his hideout.



During investigations, the accused could not produce any contract agreement that he had supplied any food item to any school in the Northen region or any part of the country.



All efforts made by the Police for the accused to provide the contracts of the supposed schools that were supplied with the food items by his NGO proved to be a fiasco,” the Prosecution said.