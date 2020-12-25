Diasporian News of Friday, 25 December 2020

CENAB-UK satisfied with 2020 election results, congratulates Akufo-Addo

Ghanaians went to the polls on December 7, 2020–for the eighth time since 1992

A UK based Ghanaian political advocacy group, CENAB-UK, is very happy and satisfied with the results of 2020 general elections and takes the opportunity to congratulate the President-Elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia for their second term opportunity at the presidency to do more for Ghanaians in the next four years.



The advocacy group, which started in June 2014 in London as “Akufo-Addo For 2016 Advocacy Group” was the mother of all the voluntary groups that worked tirelessly to deliver victory for Nana Akufo-Addo led NPP in 2016, in both the party presidential primaries and in the general elections.



The group was renamed as "Coalition to Elect Nana and Bawumia" (CENAB-UK) when Dr Bawumia was selected again as the running-mate.



Read their full statement below:



The coalition which has been "colour blind" and therefore was open to all Ghanaians who supported a regime change in 2016 regardless of political persuasion became a broad coalition of patriots living in the diaspora, friends, sympathisers, political admirers across the globe, and largely worked in many coverts financially, logistically and boots on the ground to support and deliver 2016 and did same to ensure the retention of Nana Akufo-Addo led NPP government in the just eneded general elections, having all good reasons to believe that Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia's leadership remains the best engine for transformation and development of Ghana.



The group also takes the opportunity to salute Ghanaians and thank them for the confidence reposed in President Akufo-Addo, after comparing his transformational delivery methology embedded in focused and competent leadership to that of the former President, John Dramani Mahama.



CENAB-UK is of strong belief that, the second term mandate for President Akufo-Addo signifies the confidence the electorates in Ghana have in his insightful leadership and therefore puts heightened responsibility on you, Mr President elect, to do more for the citizenry.



Ghanaians in the UK and the diaspora are very content with your victory and believe that you will do more for Ghanaians, even as you handover to your successor in 2024 to continue your good transformational policies.



Mr President, your second term victory also indicates that the majority of Ghanaians are happy with your ability to banish the agony of the persistent, incessant, and unpredictable power outage, codenamed as 'Dumsor' from Ghana, the power supply situation that tormented Ghanaians for about five years under the previous government.



It is clear that, the Dumsor situation would not have been stabilised under the failed President, John Mahama of NDC. So it is, therefore, an incumbent on you to increase the magic to maintain the sustainable and reliable power supply to Ghanaians to continue the national development of a healthy industrial economy that benefits the majority in our society.



Ghanaians understand that Dumsor kills every dream for healthy economic development, therefore, under no circumstances Ghanaians should have been deluded in their judgement to bring back ‘Dumsor’ upon themselves by voting for the failed John Mahama.



That would have been an adventurous self-inflicted disaster on our people for the return of the rejected failed President Mahama, who would rather inflict them with incompetence and corruption. We are very grateful to God that you were chosen again to help Ghanaians even in this perilous global pandemic.



We believe you have studied the ship in these challenging times and will no doubt champion the reboot of Ghana’s economic growth when the pandemic shocks settled.



Mr President, your 2020 victory again signifies the belief Ghanaians have in your progressive policies implemented, including in the education sector where secondary education became free (Free SHS), the national digitization agenda and the agriculture sector that created jobs and abundance of food for Ghanaians through the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative.



On the global stage, Mr President, you made Ghana and Ghanaians very proud. Your unique inspirational leadership provided the world hope during these global economic meltdowns when you said at the global stage that “What we do not know is how to resuscitate dead people back to life. However, what we do know is how to bring the economy back to life”. Such great sense of leadership that provides much-needed confidence in troubling times is what Ghana, Africa and world deserves.



Your vision to help fight corruption which caused you to create the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate corrupt officials and corruption related issued is still outstanding despite the fact that Martin Amidu who was first to head that office woefully failed to deliver and eventually resigned with his agenda to save the scandalous face of the NDC party and its corrupt officials.



Nonetheless, we still strongly believe your vision can bear fruit in your second term to appoint useful compentent judicious patriots who can act on corruption effectively with favour.



The stock of corruption cases such as John as John Mahama's direct involvement in the global Airbus bribery scandal, his involvement in selling state assets to his brother without compunction, the Ministerial double salary saga under his watch, the institutionalsed judgment debts dolled out to party people for no works done and many other issues that must be prosecuted to its full conclusion, so as to serve as deterrence to others.



In the forward outlook, CENAB believes that the almost hung parliament could be a bit problematic and can place pressure on the exercutives, and it may obstruct some of the government agenda in your second term but we are of strong believe that, whichever problem the situation presents would be surmountable.



Notwithstanding, we see it as more compelling challenge which would rather demand best skills and tactics in all decision making to achieve your plans in your vision. This could also provide the needed oversight that has hitherto been lacking in our governance in Ghana. As the saying goes - every misfortune is a blessing in disguise.



This also gives us a great opportunity to say a big well-done and congratulation to the Ghana Electoral Commission (EC) for their resilience and determination for standing firm against all the unnecessary numerous Supreme Court suits and political pressure by the opposition parties coupled with the unpleasant noises by the so-called Civil Society Groups in Ghana since it announced a compilation of new credible voters register.



The EC’s daily updates provided on the new register compilation was fantastic. The EC’s quick response to repudiate unfounded allegations did set the records straight and helped to actually compile acceptable new and more credible voters’ register for the 2020 general elections.



All skepticisms on Ghana voters register are now cleared and there's a renewed sense of confidence in the Ghana electoral system by all parties, which is admirably remarkable. So far, no one has had any reason to complain about the credibility of the register used for the 2020 elections. This is a great achievement, and indeed, the Jean Mensah led EC deserves applause.



Mr President, winning with about 51.6% of the votes compared to the former President, John Mahama's 47.2%, shows the great confidence Ghanaians have in you.



As you move forward into the second term of office to lead our beloved country Ghana, there would be even more challenges ahead both at the national, continental and global levels, but our unflinching confidence is that a tested leader like you will always be crowned with other successes.



We have strong hope that the ecumenical family in Ghana will continue to uphold you in prayers even as you start your second term of leadership. May God grant you good health even as you continue to serve Ghana and humanity.



CENAB members feel very fulfilled to see Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo completing your tenure in two terms as President of the Republic of Ghana. We shall surely stay the course to work with you and take the lead role in crowning your successor in due course.



Signed,



Ing. Peter Antwi Boasiako



Mr. Eric Agyei-Twum Agymang



Mr. Hayford Atta Krufi



Mr. Felix Kwamina Hamilton



Ms. Anita Afia Serwaah



Mr. Kingsley Adumatta Agyapong



Mr Frank Stedman Adusei



CENAB-UK ADVOCACY GROUP.

