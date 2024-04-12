CEANA pays courtesy call on Ghana's speaker of parliament

Regional News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

A delegation from the Council of Ewe Associations of North America (CEANA) has on Thursday, April 5, 2024, visited Ghana's speaker of Parliament, the Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin in Accra.



The delegation made up of the President of CEANA, Dr Tsatsu Nyamadi, country representative, Torgbi Agbelorm-Agbotokor II and PRO, Efo Steve Dei, was with the speaker to thank him for his continuous support and patronage of CEANA 's activities, especially his participation in the council's annual conventions in the United States.



The delegation commended speaker Bagbin for his role as speaker which has contributed immensely in consolidating Ghana's democratic credentials.



The speaker thanked the delegation for the visit and promised to continue to support CEANA in achieving its set goals.