Politics of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: 3 News

CDD not a serious body - Kwame Agbodza

Kwame Governs Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu constituency

Member of Parliament for Adaklu constituency Kwame Governs Agbodza has stated that the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) is not a serious group.



His comment comes after the research organization stated in its latest report that many Ghanaians have given the president a thumbs up for the way and manner he handled the COVID-19 crisis.



The CDD report said “Assessments of the performance of the Akufo-Addo/NPP government are broadly positive. They get particularly high grades for their handling of the COVID crisis, electricity, and education.



“The public is less impressed with the administration’s handling of inflation, bridging inequality, and curbing corruption.” It added that “The NPP enjoys a significant advantage (15 percentage points) over the NDC when it comes to public confidence in the ability to deliver on campaign promises.”



But speaking on the New Day show with host Johnnie Hughes on TV3 Monday, November 2, Mr. Agbodza said "The founders of the NPP are the same founders of the CDD. Are they not? They always side with the NPP so it’s no surprise.



"These are some of the things that show that the CDD isn’t serious. The New Patriotic Party did not discuss its manifesto. It’s John Mahama they discuss.



“So how was CDD able to get what we are discussing now, we keep discussing themes in our manifesto. 1 million jobs. The big push and others.



“Do you know any three provisions of the NPP manifesto today? Nobody knows any three provisions in the entire Manifesto of the NPP. That can not be an issue-based survey it can only be tabletop statistics.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.