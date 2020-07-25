Regional News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

CDD-Ghana engages stakeholders in Bole-Bamboi constituency

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) held a stakeholders engagement workshop on their report on Government’s Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication (IPEP) in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency of Savannah Region.



The program which was held at the Bole Pentecost Church, dubbed: “The One Million Dollar Per Constituency Program” has engaged part of the Centre’s (IPEP) Tracker Project which seeks to monitor the implementation of the Government’s Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication intervention in 20 selected Constituencies in Ghana.



Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi Fm on 22nd July, 2020. The Tamale Research Analyst for CDD-Ghana Mr. Balara Abdulai said government’s interventions that are normally carried out over the years.



“There are quiet a number of government’s interventions that are normally carried out over the years and normally we don’t get the right value for money and during the 2016 election, when political parties were seriously campaigning for votes from citizens, one of the main campaign promise that was actually made by then the opposition New Patriotic party was to allocate one million dollars per each Constituency, that is the 275 Constituency across the country”, he said.



“And because we had similar interventions like the SADA and also the CEDECOM, that couldn’t actually give people the right value for money and they normally run into difficulties and their failures like misapplication of funds and corruptions that always leads to their failures, there is the need monitor the implementation of such government interventions”; Mr Balara added.



The engagement has led many stakeholders to know much about the government’s intervention under the ministry of special development initiative, that is, the one million dollars per Constituency and the allocation of the funds.



The forum saw the participation of all Assemblymen in the Bole District and other stakeholders.





