CDC leader’s boy allegedly slaps two pastors as row over Apostle Boahen’s continuous stay in office rages

General News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

CDC leader’s boy allegedly slaps two pastors as row over Apostle Boahen’s expired tenure rages



Reports from the Christian Divine Church (CDC) headquarters in Tarkwa, Western Region, indicate that two ministers of the Pastoral Council were allegedly assaulted over an internal disagreement.



The two are said to have received slaps from James Kofi Digberen, reportedly a close associate of the embattled Chairman of the Church, Apostle Ebenezer Boahen.



The altercation unfolded amidst an ongoing dispute over Apostle Boahen's extended stay in office, with the council expressing concerns.



The situation escalated when the council, led by Senior Pastor Andrews Antwi, called for an emergency meeting at the CDC headquarters.



However, upon arrival, Senior Pastor Francis Baidoo, the Area Head of the Huni Valley district, found the main gate and auditorium locked. Seeking access, he approached Apostle Boahen's son, Samuel Boahene, for the keys.



Allegedly acting under instructions from his father not to release any keys, Samuel Boahene verbally assaulted Senior Pastor Francis Baidoo.



The situation intensified when James Kofi Digberen intervened, reportedly assaulting Senior Pastor Francis Baidoo with two slaps, damaging his smartphone and forcibly ejecting him from the premises.



Another pastor, Aikins of the Awudua Christian Divine Church, also faced physical assault when he questioned James Kofi Digberen about the incident. The tense situation prompted clashes between supporters of Apostle Ebenezer Boahen and those against him.



AN assault case has been reported to the Tarkwa Divisional Police Command and the affected pastors have received medical attention.



Expressing disappointment, some members of the pastoral council criticized Apostle Ebenezer Boahen for denying them access to the church building, causing inconvenience and disruptions to their planned activities.



A pastor from the Teshie branch in Accra called for Apostle Boahen to step down from the chairmanship position, citing the detrimental impact of his continued tenure on the church.



Pastor Boahen's continuous stay as head of CDC despite attaining retirement age has led to tension in the church with some members and leaders demanding his removal. The issue has led to a court process being instituted against him.



GA/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



