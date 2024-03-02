CCTV exposes man arrested for alleged burglary, stealing

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: GNA

A driver’s mate who allegedly broke into an office and stole office accessories has had his actions exposed after watching recordings of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) of himself.



Appearing before the Achimota Circuit Court, Joseph Ankomah pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit crime, causing unlawful damage, unlawful entry and stealing.



The trial judge, Isaac Addo admitted Ankomah to bail in the sum of GH₵15,000 with two sureties.



The court ordered the prosecution to comply with the rules of disclosure and file their witness statements for case management conference at the next adjourned date.



Meanwhile, an accomplice whose name was given as James is said to be at large.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stephen Ahiale said the complainant, Moses Boadi, is an IT expert residing at Ofankor in Accra.



ASP Ahiale said Ankomah also resided at Ofankor barrier.



On February 19, 2024, the complainant closed from work and locked up his office and left for the house.



On February 20, 2024, the prosecution said Ankomah and one suspect known as James, now at large conspired to steal.



According to the prosecution, the two went to the complainant’s premises and caused damage to his office door valued at GH₵500 and entered the office unlawfully.



The prosecutor said they stole a computer monitor, valued at GH¢800, a Digital Recorder (DVR) valued GH¢3,000, a computer system unit valued at GH¢2,000, an air condition remote valued at GH¢6000, and a computer desk top valued at GH¢3,000.



ASP Ahiale said the complainant reported for work the next morning and noticed that his office had been broken into and items listed above had been stolen.



The prosecution said the complainant reported the matter to the police at Ofankor for investigation.



Fortunately, the prosecutor said there was a CCTV camera fixed at the premises; hence, the complainant viewed the footage and saw the images of the accused person.



Ankomah was arrested and handed over to the police for further investigation.



The prosecution said Ankomah, who was detained initially, denied any knowledge of the theft.



However, Ankomah, after watching his image captured by the camera, confirmed committing the act together with James, who took the stolen items to Kwame Nkrumah Circle to offer them for sale.



The prosecution said the accused person alleged that he did not know the place of abode of his accomplice James.