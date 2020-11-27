General News of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: My News GH

CCTV captures policeman stealing coins at a bank

File photo of the police logo

A policeman, Sergeant George Amankwa, at Ajumako Enyan in the Central Region has been detained for stealing GH¢690 coins from a bank he was stationed.



According to police investigators, the supervising manager of Enyan Denkyira Rural Bank, Ajumako Agency reported some missing coins worth GH¢690 from the bank.



The bank had initially blamed the missing cash on two tellers, Hannah Ekua Obenewaa Appiah and Scholarship Assifuah Ninson.



However, the two denied the allegation levelled against them insisting that they balanced their accounts and could not fathom how the shortages occurred.



The bank Manager together with the police was forced to replay feed from the bank’s CCTV cameras where they saw Sergeant George Amankwa who was on duty at the rural bank on November 20, 2020, pilfering the said amount which was in coins from the drawers of the cages of the two tellers.



He was invited by the Divisional Commander ACP Owuahene Agyei Acheampong and in the presence of the Divisional Crime Officer DSP Awampaga, George confessed to stealing the money but said he had used it.



He was detained in custody after investigation caution statement was obtained from him.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.