CCTV captures horrific accident on Takoradi-Tarkwa road

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A horrific accident was captured by Closed-circuit Television (CCTV) cameras over the weekend on the Takoradi-Tarkwa road.



Sources close to GhanaWeb indicate that the accident happened on Sunday, May 28, 2023.



The crash was between two vehicles, a Ford F-150 and a trailer.



The F-150 was being driven by a mechanic who lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the trailer.



It is not clear if any casualty was recorded, but the F-150 had two occupants – the mechanic and his girlfriend.



The CCTV footage which has been sighted by GhanaWeb showed the F-150 veering from its lane and crashing into the trailer at top speed.



The Ford vehicle was badly damaged with its component flying all over the place. The trailer also lost control and drove into the side of the road.



IB/OGB