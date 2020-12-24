Regional News of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: GNA

CCOD awards 92 graduates with OD degrees

A section of the graduates

Ninety-two graduates who underwent various programmes in Organisational Development (OD) at the College for Community and Organisational Development (CCOD) have been honoured with Diploma, Bachelor of Science and Masters degrees.



At its third graduation and matriculation ceremony held in Sunyani, 56 of the graduates were awarded with Bachelor of Science, 34 Masters degrees, and two of them receiving postgraduate and diploma certificates in OD.



A total of 187 fresh students were also admitted to pursue diploma, postgraduate, BSc and Masters degrees programme in OD at the college affiliated with the University of Development Studies.



Addressing the ceremony held at the Pastoral Center, Dr Gabriel Gbiel Benarkuu, the President of the CCOD expressed appreciation to the UDS, it’s mentoring institution for the support, and called on the graduates to go back and utilise the knowledge they had acquired to build systems and transform their respective organisations.



He indicated that OD courses placed huge responsibilities on the graduates to help other colleagues to improve on professionalism and job ethics to bring about positive change in the work environment.



Dr Benarkuu said construction work at the development of the CCOD’s main campus at Ayakomaso in the Sunyani West District was progressing and expressed gratitude to the Institute of Organisation Development in the United States, the college’s international affiliate for the support towards infrastructure development at the college.



He advised the matriculants to be disciplined and obey the college’s constitution, and warned that recalcitrant students would not be tolerated.



Dr Benarkuu said CCOD had opened up and it was ready to partner with state and private institutions and offered refreshing OD courses that would well position employees to improve on productivity and job ethics.



Established in 2011, Dr Benarkuu explained the CCOD was the premier OD Technical University in Africa focused on developing appreciative leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals and academia using behavioural science approaches to bring about people and organisational effectiveness and transformation.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.