Religion of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Source: GNA

CCFC counsels against using children for political gains

The Christian Children's Fund of Canada (CCFC) has called on political parties to desist from using children to their advantage ahead of the 2020 elections.



It said there is the need to make the environment safe for children to grow and live their dreams, to prepare them better to manage the country's affairs.



Mr William Anim-Dankwa, the Acting Team Leader of CCFC, speaking at a commemorating event of the Day of the African Child, said Ghana has fragile systems for children to thrive and so using them to beat drums of war will not help them build a better future for the country.



He said the theme for the Day of the African Child 2020 was: "Access to child-friendly justice in Africa", adding that justice must be accessible to children to enable them age appropriately.



Mr Anim-Dankwa said there was the need to create a just society which would make children understand the constituents of justice, fairness and equity so that they could pursue them as useful values.



Madam Theresa Baveng, the Programmes Manager for the CCFC, said parents and guardians must not discriminate in providing education and health care for their children.



She said children should be allowed to participate in decision making that concerns them and be allowed to study courses of their interest at school.

Mr Felix Afeti, the Cluster Manager of World Vision, said there is the need to maintain peace for children, "because they are the most vulnerable and major losers in times of conflicts".

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.