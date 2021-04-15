CBOD donates projectors to University of Ghana Business School

General News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors

The Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors has donated projectors to the University of Ghana Business School to support effective teaching and learning at the institution.



The presentation which took place at the University of Ghana, Legon campus on 14 April, 2021 was done to show CBOD’s appreciation for a developing partnership between the UGBS and CBOD.



Head of Corporate and Executive Affairs at CBOD, Daisy Edem Gyabaa who presented five projectors said: “We know that UGBS is a centre for excellence and a lot of great people have passed through here. Helping and supporting you is our way of saying ‘thank you’.”



The Dean of the University of Ghana’s Business School, Professor Justice N. Bawole who received the projectors said that the gesture is one that will help the school in the long-term, ensuring students get the best education.



“On behalf of my team, I want to say a big thank you for coming through. As a public university, there is a lot of expectation for us but our ability to respond to the expectation is overwhelmed by the numbers that we deal with,” he said.



“We are a business school and we are very passionate about providing the best quality to our students but you are often confronted with these realities on the ground. So when we get institutions like [CBOD] coming through, what [CBOD does] is almost like picking us in [their] arms and helping us across a river that we have been struggling to cross. This is a very very great support and it will go a very long way in helping us to be able to respond to the needs of our students.”



Professor Justice Bawole, encouraged CBOD to nourish the partnership with the UGBS in order to further improve the education the students and to keep them inspired and focused.



“We are always open to conversation to see how we can help move education forward,” Mrs Gyabaa replied.



