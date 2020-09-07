Regional News of Monday, 7 September 2020

CBI-Love for Orphans Foundation supports New Life Nungua Children’s Home

The New Life Nungua Children’s Home based at Nungua in Accra on Saturday, 29th August, 2020 benefited from a donation by the ‘CBI-Love for Orphans Foundation’ in partnership with ‘Christ Addict Foundation.’



With the COVID-19 pandemic taking a toll on government kitty, institutions such as the orphanages under the Department Of Social Welfare are less catered for.



This has motivated the two NGOs to support government efforts by carrying out the outreach to donate items to the Home.



The donation was led by the leader of the foundation, Miss Candy Owusuaah Boateng.



The three thousand Ghana cedis (Ghc 3000) worth of donated items included toiletries, sanitary pads, bags of cabbage and carrots, biscuits, bags of rice, gallons of oil, cartoons of tomato paste, cartoons of indomie, packs of minerals, etc.



The donation of the items, according to Miss Candy Owusuaah Boateng, was to put smiles on the faces of the kids while contributing their widow’s mite to the running of the facility.



CBI-Love for Orphans Foundation



The CBI-Love for Orphans Foundation is the brain child of Miss Candy Owusuaah Boateng, a student of the University of Ghana out of her abundant love for the needy, poor and orphans in society.



It is made up of youths from different regions in Ghana who are willing to go every depth to contribute greatly to this vision in their respective communities.



The vision of CBI-Love for Orphans Foundation is to become a worldwide organisation that helps in making this world a better place for the poor, needy, disabled and depressed through charity.



The organization has carried out many outreaches to donate, educate and visit people in deprived communities where educational materials, food items, toiletries, sanitary pads, toys, etc. are donated.



As a Christian NGO, the word of God is also ministered to the orphans during outreaches.



The founder of the New Nungua Children’s Home, Nii Afote Botwe II, expressed gratitude to ‘CBI-Love for Orphans Foundation’ and the ‘Christ Addict Foundation’ for the thoughtful gesture and said he began the home with only a few children with many of them now occupying responsible places in society.



He noted that help as shown by the ‘CBI-Love for Orphans Foundation’ and the ‘Christ Addict Foundation,’ is always in short supply and called on the government and public spirited individuals and institutions to come to their aid.



New Nungua Children’s Home



The New Nungua Children’s Home which was founded in 1990 by Nii Afote Botwe II, currently provides shelter to some ninety-two children and adults aged between 1 and 20 years, brought by the Department Of Social Welfare and the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service.



The orphanage is run from donations from benevolent groups and individuals in the society.



Challenges



The home is challenged with many problems. These include lack of decent accommodation for the inmates, payment of utility bills, payment of staff salaries, medical bills, buying of vocational and technical materials for the children in school, etc.



The orphanage, according to the founder has started a project to provide a decent accommodation for the inmates and is therefore appealing to all and sundry to support in completing the building.

