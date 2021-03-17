Regional News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: CBG

CBG donates to two institutions in the Ashanti Region

The donation is part of the bank’s regional CSR activities to support selected institutions

In line with its commitment to help in the fight against COVID-19 in Ghana, Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has made donations to two institutions in the Ashanti region.



The items include 50 laptops to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and hospital equipment to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church (SDA) hospital at Breman.



The donation of the laptops to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is to support needy but brilliant students during the COVID-19 period. The donation also forms part of the bank’s regional CSR activities and commitment to support selected institutions.



Commenting on the donation, Emmanuel Nikoi, Director of Retail and Business Banking at CBG, said: “Evidently, COVID-19 has affected the traditional mode of teaching and learning. To curb the virus from spreading in institutions, the ideal way is to emphasize on virtual or contactless class sessions, and this cannot be achieved without digital platforms. Therefore, in line with CBG’s interest to help in wider social issues including education, we saw the need to support KNUST’s SONSOL Project to ensure smooth online academic work amid the pandemic”.



Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice Chancellor of KNUST expressed her appreciation to the bank. “We are grateful to the board, management, and staff of CBG for these laptops. We can’t thank you enough. We also look forward to more. Ayekoo to CBG”,



At a separate event, the bank presented hospital beds, trolleys, monitor, fridge, Xray viewers amongst others to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church (SDA) hospital at Breman.



Dr Anthony Eric Eshun, Medical Director of the hospital along with his team who received the items expressed their appreciation and commended the bank for the kind gesture. Also speaking at the brief handing over ceremony, Eric Kwarteng, the Ashanti Regional Manager at CBG emphasized that the bank appreciates the relationship they have with the hospital.



Mr. Emmanuel Nikoi, added that, CBG is committed to support the health sector especially during these COVID-19 times. “Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana, we have supported medical institutions including the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, the Covid-19 National Trust Fund, the Ministry of Health, the University of Ghana Medical Centre, the Lekma hospital, and the Korle-Bu Nursing Training School.







We are happy to also assist Breman hospital. We believe these items, will not only be fulfilling our mandate to stand with customers but also ensure some health needs of the people in the Breman area are met”.