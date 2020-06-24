Health News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: GNA

CBG donates medical equipment to Ministry of Health

Consolidated Bank Ghana has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and some medical supplies to the Ministry of Health in line with its commitment to help Ghana to combat COVID-19.



The items donated included protective gowns, Intensive Care Unit patient monitoring system, bedside patients monitor, and veronica buckets with unique corporate metal stands.



Mr Daniel Wilson Addo, Managing Director of Consolidated Bank Ghana, in a statement copied from the bank to the Ghana News Agency, said the donation formed part of the bank’s one million commitment to help the country in the combatting of the global pandemic.



“The donation is one of the many initiatives from CBG as part of our commitment to help the country combat this global pandemic. As a business, our remit goes beyond just making profits and we believe that through our numerous support and activities, we will be fulfilling our mandate to stand with the people of Ghana within these frustrating times.



“We value the role that government has played in tackling the coronavirus in the country. The tremendous recovery stories have been very encouraging, and this is the reason we have swiftly moved in to support the government to equip institutions with PPE and other essential medical supplies,” he said.



Since the outbreak of novel Coronavirus disease in Ghana, the bank has donated to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.



Additionally, it donated food items to about 2,000 people in some communities in Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions during the partial lockdown period, the statement said.



CBG, it explained, was not only supporting the health sector but also customers, by subsidizing the cost of using electronic payment channels and other CBG digital banking products to help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 on customers.



“The bank has also reduced its lending rate by two per cent on all qualifying loans for individuals and businesses and we will continue to support the fight against this pandemic with unique initiatives that address the country’s specific needs,” Mr. Addo said.



Mr Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, expressed appreciation to CBG for its support and commended the bank for the massive contribution it made to help the country in fighting the COVID-19, the statement said.

