CBG customers to embark on demo over appointment of Kenyan as dep MD

General News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Some concerned customers of Consolidated Bank of Ghana (CBG) are set to embark on a massive demonstration to demand the immediate removal of a Kenyan, Thairu Ndungu as Deputy Managing Director of Operations of the Bank



According to the concerned customers, they can't sit down unconcerned to allow CBG to collapse after suffering few years ago as a result of the collapsed bank which led to the establishment of Consolidated Bank of Ghana.



A cross-section of customers of CBG planned demonstration follows the alarm raised by Mr Isaac Adongo, the NDC MP for Bolgatanga Central who is also Deputy Ranking Member Parliamentary Select Committee on Finance.



The MP who has been vocal on many issues relating to the finances of the country in an interview with Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) recently raises a red flag over the appointment of a Kenyan who is been paid an expatriate salary even though they many equally qualified Ghanaians for the same position in the Bank.



The concerned customer's name is withheld for now are therefore demanding the immediate removal of Mr Thairu Ndungu and the appointment of a Ghanaian to replace him.



"We're given the government a 10-day ultimatum to act or face our anger".



The Bolgatanga Central MP's interview which has gone viral has sparked serious tension and fears among the customers of CBG.



The MP described CBG as a national disgrace and a symbol of National embarrassment.



He lamented that the Deputy Managing Director of Operations at CBG, a Kenyan is been paid an expatriate salary which is an unnecessary cost to Ghana.



The concerned customers stated emphatically that they were not against a foreign holding such a high position but worried about the circumstances that led to the appointment of the Deputy Managing Director of Operations which according to them has the potency of collapsing the bank.



This they added is an insult and embarrassment to other well-qualified Ghanaian Bankers especially those who are currently unemployed as a result of the collapsed banks.