CACI Accra North Territorial Youth Ministry to host 'Favour of Impartation'

Religion of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: CACI Accra North Territorial Youth Ministry

The Accra North Territorial Youth Ministry of Christ Apostolic Church International is set to host its second youth Impartation service to empower the youth ministry of Christ Apostolic Church International for exploits.



It has become important, that the church and the youth particularly understand the sacrifice and essence of living a life of Impartation and the favor that comes with it, and so the ministry deems it vital to organize quarterly impartation services.



The program, scheduled for Friday, 7th May 2021 at C.A.C.I Nii Okaiman Auditorium, is themed “Favor of Impartation - the mysteries of Josephic Blessings” and will see C.A.C.I Accra North Territorial Apostle, Apostle Ebo Baiden and Guest Speaker, Prophet Samuel Atanga minister on the night.



Solomon kofi Effah, C.A.C.I national youth leader and Accra North Territorial Youth Leader, Benjamin Bravo will be ministering on the night also, as well as the amazing songstress, Priscilla Kwakye.