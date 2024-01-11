C/R: Thief grabbed for stealing mobile phones at Abura Obohene

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 30-year-old notorious thief has been arrested for stealing mobile phones and money at Abura Obohene in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.



Report gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the suspect, Kwame Moree was caught on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, around 4:00 a.m. in the act of stealing mobile phones and money from the room of a couple.



The couple who were in their bedroom had noticed the suspect’s presence in their house and was closely monitoring him when he entered their hall to steal.



But when he was just about to grab the items, they shouted at him, and he took to his heels but fortunately or unfortunately left his mobile phone in the room after taking the victims phones and money away.



They traced the owner of the phone and finally got him arrested at his hideout.



The angry youth in the community beat him mercilessly and tied him with a rope to an electricity pole.



It took the intervention of the chief and opinion leaders of the town to intervene and prevent him from being set ablaze after the youth had splashed petrol on his body.



According to reports, the suspect is an ex-convict who went to jail for stealing.



Speaking in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, some residents said the suspect is a known thief who has previously been caught stealing people’s farm produce, goats and many other items.



They have threatened after several announcements have been made, to kill anybody caught in the act of stealing in the community since it’s getting out of hand.



Meanwhile, the suspect has been sent to the police station for investigation after the mobile phones and the money he stole were retrieved from him.