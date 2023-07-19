C/R: Prophetess who allegedly caught a bird turning into human arrested

General News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Gomoa Domenasi Police Command has arrested a Prophetess Mary Esther, the leader of Deeper Church International at Gomoa Mampong who claims to have seen a bird turning into a human being.



According to the Police, she has caused fear and panic among the residents and also accused of defamation of character.



At about 1:00am Monday, July 17,2023, an alleged witch bird was said to have fallen down from an uncompleted building and turned into a female human being during a prayer session by the prophetess.



The said witch after interrogation is reported to have confessed, she is from new Winneba and was given 50gh to kill one brother Kwasi at Gomoa Mampong but she failed to operate due to the prayers by the prophetess.



The case was reported to the Gomoa Okyereko police for further interrogation after which the Prophetess was picked up.



Angry family members of the suspect from Gomoa Fetteh stormed Gomoa Mampong saying the woman said to be a witch has been sick for some time now and has been missing from home and her whereabouts not known to the family, only for them to see her on social media claiming she is a witch.



The Prophetess who is assisting investigation will be put before the court on Wednesday, July 19 for his charge.



Meanwhile, the alleged witch has been taken away by her family members.