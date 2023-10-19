C/R: Policeman shot by security man while on manhunt

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 19 October 2023

A Police Officer stationed at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region has been gunned down by a security man at a block factory while pursuing some armed robbers.



Report gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicated that, the Police Officer, Chief Inspector Jonathan Amoadu was shot at Enyan Maim in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District during a night patrol.



He’s said to have received a call for assistance from the Accra Anti-Robbery Patrol Team who’d come to Mankessim to arrest suspected armed robbers who had committed crime in Accra and one had sought refuge in Enyan Maim.

Both two teams of police officers proceeded to Enyan Maim to make the arrest, but the suspect could not be found, except his wife and his two children.



The wife refused to tell the police officers the whereabouts of her husband and warned them to leave the house else she will call them thieves for people to come for them.



Upon reaching a section of the Community named block factory, an old man who was a security man for a block factory appeared and asked them what they want from the site.



Chief Inspector Jonathan Amoadu who led the team decided to explain their mission, but the man refused to listen to him.



The security man went back only to return with a single-barreled gun, and as he approached the officers, they took to their heels.



But unfortunately, one of them was shot at leaving him wounded and in a pool of blood. He was rushed to the Mankessim Roman Hospital but later referred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital where he was operated upon and some pellets removed from his body.



Information suggests that the suspected robbers who were hiding in the old man’s room at the time of the Police officer’s arrival asked him to shoot at them.



Meanwhile, the old man who shot the police officer has been arrested and assisting police investigation.