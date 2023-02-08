C/R NDC throws weight behind Ato Forson’s elevation as Minority Leader

Politics of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: atlfmnews.com

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region has thrown their support behind the leadership of Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson for his appointment as the Leader of the Minority caucus in parliament.



According to the leadership, Dr. Ato Forson has exhibited his competence over the years as a ranking member on the finance committee of parliament adding that his appointment is a plus to the region.



Addressing the media in Cape Coast on Monday, February 6 on the elevation of Dr. Ato Forson, the Central Regional Chairman of the Party, Prof. Richard Kofi Asiedu expressed gratitude to the national leadership for entrusting confidence in him and the new leadership.



He said the new minority leader is the longest-serving member of parliament on the ticket of the NDC in the region and through his elevation, the party is confident of winning 20 seats in the region.



“In actual fact, with Dr. Ato Forson as the Minority Leader, the Leadership of Central Region NDC is confident of winning twenty (20) parliamentary seats and over 60% presidential votes. Hon. Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson is a modern leader fit for this era, and the NDC in Parliament is better off with his leadership, considering the roles he has played in the Executive, Legislature, and party,



We urge him and his team to stay focused and committed to the purpose. True stars rise to the top not by chance, but through purpose and passion. We appreciate your zeal, resilience, and determination.”



Prof. Richard Kofi Asiedu, therefore, pleaded with the entire minority caucus to give their support and entrust confidence in the leadership of Dr. Ato Forson as the new minority leader in parliament.



He said “leadership evolves. Leaders will come and go but the Caucus must not be divided. Let us all give the maximum support and rally around the new leaders to deliver as we did for our previous leaders.”



Meanwhile, the leadership of the NDC has finally met with its members in parliament following the recent changes in its leadership on the floor of parliament.



Addressing the media after a closed-door meeting the national chairman of the NDC, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia announced that all grievances on the matter have been resolved.