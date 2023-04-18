C/R: NDC chairman forces aspirants to swear by Bible, Quran to avoid politics of insults

Politics of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress's (NDC) Constituency Chairman for Twifu Atti-Morkwa Constituency in the Central Region who also doubles as the Dean of Constituency Party Chairmen, Hakeem Addae, has dragged his two parliamentary aspirants to a church room and forced them to swear by the Holy Bible and Quran to stay away from politics of insults and attacks from each other in the run-up to the party's primary.



The Chairman forced them to swear an oath and promised to do a clean campaign in the upcoming Parliamentary and Presidential primaries in the Twifu Atti-Morkwa Constituency.



Speaking in an interview with Class 91.3 FM's Nana Tawiah, Mr Addae said he forced the aspirants to swear by the Holy Bible and Quran because he wants peace to prevail in the Twifu Atti-Morkwa Constituency before and after the upcoming primaries.



According to the Chairman, the party will punish any aspirant who is found doing dirty politics in the Constituency.



''Any aspirants who will rain insults on another, attack other aspirants, will be duly punished without any fear and consideration,” he warned.



“It is time for politicians to stay away from dirty politics and avoid campaigns of mudslinging in the Constituency,” he said.



He added that delegates have already decided who to vote for so their insults and attacks will not buy them more votes.



Rather, he explained, this will bring punishment from the party and embarrassment to them and their supporters.



“So endeavour to stay away from this sort of politics and explain to delegates what you have done and will do if voted for,” he noted to the aspirants.



The aspirants, Mr Samuel Ato Amoah, a former Member of Parliament for Twifu Atti-Morkwa who has filed his nomination forms to contest again and David Vondee, the current Member of Parliament (MP), have also promised to stay away from dirty politics and attacks when campaigning.



According to them, what their Chairmen did was the best. They further thanked him.



The aspirants then promised to educate their supporters to also stay away from the politics of insults and attacks on their colleagues.



According to them, anyone who will win the primaries will be supported.



They said, what they are looking forward to is a peaceful election to fulfil the 99.9% vote for John Dramani Mahama at the end of the day.



Some of the Branch Executives from the Twifu Atti-Morkwa Constituency who were at the meeting expressed their gratitude to their Constituency Chairman and the two parliamentary aspirants for coming together ahead of the primary.



They also promised to abide by the same policy by also doing clean and peaceful campaigns and politics for their candidates.



The delegates said they are going to vote for someone who will help bring improvement to their lives and develop the Twifu Atti-Morkwa Constituency.