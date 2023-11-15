C/R NASPA on sit-down strike over 3-month unpaid allowance

Regional News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) in the Central Region has called on its members to go on a sit-down strike over their unpaid allowances.



The association urged its members to begin the strike from Tuesday, 14 November 2023 over their 3-month allowance arrears spanning August to October.



“Despite several complaints and letters written to our various district heads, nothing has been done about it,” the association noted in a statement.



The association further requested that the allowances of its members be paid “in order for us to be able to cater for ourselves else we won’t step foot into the classrooms.”